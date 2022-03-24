Advertisement

Man with stab wound taken to the hospital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at an apartment complex where a man was stabbed Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:26 a.m. on the 1300 block of Callie Road.

A witness said one man was holding his arm as he was transported to the hospital.

Charleston Police are still on the scene investigating.

The victim’s condition isn’t being released, nor whether there is a suspect.

