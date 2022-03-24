Advertisement

Pioneers advance to D-II finals

Glenville ladies basketball advances to the Final Four
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WSAZ) - For the first time in school history, the Glenville State women’s basketball team will be playing for the Division II national championship. They outscored Grand Valley State 50-24 in the final two quarters and won 77-53. Former Huntington High star Dazha Congleton had a double double with ten points and 11 rebounds. Re’Shawna Stone, Abby Stoller and Zakiyah Winfield also scored in double figures.

The Pioneers improve to 34-1 and await the winner of North Georgia and Western Washington. The national title game is Friday night at 8 pm.

