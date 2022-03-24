Recent fires highlight threat at vacant buildings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fires in vacant homes and buildings are constant in West Virginia. It’s to the point that some departments say 40-50% of fires they’re sent to are at vacant homes.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department fought to control a fire in 1000 block of Chestnut Street.

“The house has been vacant for several years so there wasn’t no reason to put anybody in danger,” Fire Chief Robbie Nutter said.

The fire is still under investigation but it’s something Nutter said they’re all too familiar with.

“Reporter Question: Fighting fires like that at vacant house homes, is that something you guys do a lot?

Nutter Answer: Yes, unfortunately, it is.

Q: How often would you say?

A: I’d say probably two and every five fires is probably a vacant structure.”

When crews head to an unoccupied structure, Nutter said they have to worry about homeless people, the integrity of the structure and the possibility of it being a place for drugs.

Laura Kinder lives nearby and said there are a few homes in the area that caught fire under similar circumstances.

“It worries me for the people that have to do this, you know, that have to find vacant places to live in,” she said.

These fires aren’t a new problem in Kanawha County, but it is a problem people are trying to fix.

“These vacant fires are an epidemic here in our community,” Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “So what we’re seeing when we talk to local volunteer firefighters is that they’re seeing about three to five vacant fires a month.”

These fires are part of the reason Kanawha County is using more than $2 million to knock down homes that may cause problems in the future.

You may call the Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development at 304-357-0570 for more information or report a dilapidated or unsafe structure in an unincorporated area of the county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.