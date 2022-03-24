Severe Weather reports after expiration of Tornado Watch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An active afternoon of spring thunder graced our little corner of the world on Wednesday. Towering afternoon clouds filled the sky, turning the heavens to a bruised black and blue complexion. But unlike recent days down South which produced violent wind storms and even killer tornadoes, the event locally mustered only marginally severe weather.

While hail showers were common across the region, the zone from Yatesville Lake State Park west of Louisa, Kentucky, through Putnam County, West Virginia, saw the biggest stones. Hail the size of golf balls fell in this region in places, briefly whitening the ground.

Meanwhile, high wind storms did fell trees in Logan-Switzer West Virginia, near Salyersville, Kentucky, and at the home of Joe Burrow’s beloved Bulldogs at the Plains in Athens Ohio.

We reported on a handful of tornado warnings from near Wheeling, West Virginia, to the Miami Valley near Dayton, Ohio, and close to Elizabethtown in Hardin, Kentucky. As of late evening, no touchdowns had been reported indicating the funnel clouds were tornado wannabes that did not spin their whirlwinds down to ground level.

While most of the region was spared widespread power outages, Appalachian Power was showing around 550 customers without power in Jackson County, West Virginia, late Wednesday night and a little more than 600 customers affected in Kanawha County.

So, our first trial run for the real spring storm season has run its course. Only a handful of power outs and a measured amount of angst, courtesy of our forecasts, resulted from this first flirtation with the spring thunder season.

