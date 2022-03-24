Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the thefts of a catalytic converter and copper at two different businesses in Waverly, Ohio.

The thefts took place on March 9 roughly an hour a part, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Officers say the first reported theft happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Rent-2-Own where employees say catalytic converter was taken from a work truck.

Roughly an hour later, officers responded to Lloyd’s Pizzeria regarding a copper theft from an AC unit.

While reviewing surveillance, officials say they were able to identify one individual, a Bobby Wisecup.

Officers went to Wisecup’s last known address at the Waverly Trailer Park.

Officers were given permission to search the home by the homeowner and Wisecup was found in the bedroom lying under covers on the bed.

Several saws and a large pile of cut copper was also located by police in the bedroom.

The copper was wrapped in a coat matching the coat worn by the individual in the surveillance video that is believed to be Wisecup, officers say.

Two catalytic converters were also located underneath a jacket resembling the jacket worn by the unidentified male in the surveillance photos.

Also at the scene, was Job Lucas, who police say was arrested on a failure to appear warrant through the Waverly Police Department.

Later, Wisecup and Lucas admitted to the theft of the copper pipe from Lloyd’s AC unit and the catalytic converts from the truck belonging to Rent-2-Own.

Both were charged with theft, vandalism, and criminal tools.

Both were seen in Pike County Court on Friday, March 11 and have been scheduled to go before Grand Jury.

