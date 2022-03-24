Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the thefts of a catalytic converter and copper at two different businesses in Waverly, Ohio.

The thefts took place on March 9 roughly an hour a part, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Officers say the first reported theft happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Rent-2-Own where employees say catalytic converter was taken from a work truck.

Roughly an hour later, officers responded to Lloyd’s Pizzeria regarding a copper theft from an AC unit.

While reviewing surveillance, officials say they were able to identify one individual, a Bobby Wisecup.

Officers went to Wisecup’s last known address at the Waverly Trailer Park.

Officers were given permission to search the home by the homeowner and Wisecup was found in the bedroom lying under covers on the bed.

Several saws and a large pile of cut copper was also located by police in the bedroom.

The copper was wrapped in a coat matching the coat worn by the individual in the surveillance video that is believed to be Wisecup, officers say.

Two catalytic converters were also located underneath a jacket resembling the jacket worn by the unidentified male in the surveillance photos.

Also at the scene, was Job Lucas, who police say was arrested on a failure to appear warrant through the Waverly Police Department.

Later, Wisecup and Lucas admitted to the theft of the copper pipe from Lloyd’s AC unit and the catalytic converts from the truck belonging to Rent-2-Own.

Both were charged with theft, vandalism, and criminal tools.

Both were seen in Pike County Court on Friday, March 11 and have been scheduled to go before Grand Jury.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in the crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in deadly U.S. 23 crash
generic graphic
Tornado Watch expires in the region
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Neighbors report hearing explosion-like sounds during house fire
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty
Telicia J. McClelland was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first...
Woman accused of transporting drugs from Ohio to W.Va. receives prison sentence

Latest News

March Madness Google trends
March Madness Google trends
Raising awareness about NMSOD
Raising awareness about NMOSD
Chemical peels with Living Well
Chemical peels with Living Well
Mini band glute workout with Complex 7
Mini band glute workout with Complex 7