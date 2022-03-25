Fatal crash in Pike County, Ohio

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man has died in an early Friday morning crash in Pike County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on CR-37, also known as Buchanan Road, near State Route 772 at 1:35 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say John D. Lightle from Waverly, Ohio died at the scene after going off the road in a curve, striking a culvert and then a driveway pole and a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Pebble Township Fire Department and Medcare Emergency Medical Services were on the scene.

