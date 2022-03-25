Advertisement

Fatal crash in Pike County, Ohio

Early Friday morning crash kills one man
Crash claims life of 47 year old man.
Crash claims life of 47 year old man.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man has died in an early Friday morning crash in Pike County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on CR-37, also known as Buchanan Road, near State Route 772 at 1:35 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say John D. Lightle from Waverly, Ohio died at the scene after going off the road in a curve, striking a culvert and then a driveway pole and a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Pebble Township Fire Department and Medcare Emergency Medical Services were on the scene.

