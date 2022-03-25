Advertisement

Gov. Justice signs Special Education Camera bills

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs Special Education bills
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed two bills that will change how and when cameras can be looked at in special education classes.

One is geared toward making it easier for schools to review videos in special education classrooms and the other strengthens penalties against those convicted of abuse in special education classrooms.

Before this, a report of abuse was needed before anyone could look at the video.

“Nobody should be afraid or scared or concerned about the fact that you’ve got cameras in classrooms and then try to hide behind, well, you can only view those cameras at a certain time,” Justice said.

A group of parents and legislators broke into applause when the governor signed two bills into law, including Craig and Beth Bowden.

For months, they’ve pushed West Virginia legislators to pass these laws after a teacher allegedly abused their special needs son.

When Gov. Justice put his pen to paper, Craig said not only was he thinking about his own son but other families, as well.

“People like to tell me I did it, I didn’t do it alone, I had a lot of help,” Bowden said. “It keeps our kids safe in the classroom, our special needs classrooms, helps parents feel confident that their parent, that their children are safe, and it also punishes appropriately the people that cross the line and abuse these children.”

One of the lead sponsors for the bills, Del. Margitta Mazzocchi, R-Logan, said there are times when children got hurt and no one knew what was happening because of the inability look at the video.

“It is a big thing if they are hurting the kids, and no one punishes them. Then they can do it again and again, and it’s not right,” Mazzocchi said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
A witness said one man was holding his arm as he was transported to the hospital.
Man with stab wound taken to the hospital
Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Litteral is currently lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center for public intoxication,...
Man arrested after drugs, pipe bombs found in vehicle

Latest News

Town gets first police officers in three years
The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says after Grace Smith was reported missing, her car,...
Search continues for woman reported missing for more than a month
Winter makes an unwanted comeback
First Warning Forecast
Car crashes into Subway restaurant in Ashland
Car crashes into Subway restaurant in Ashland