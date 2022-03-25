Ironton High, Middle Schools under a soft-lockdown order

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Access has been limited at Ironton Middle and Ironton High Schools Friday, according to Ironton High Principal Jeff Hairston.

Principal Hairston says an individual who has been making some complaints about the police department was reported on campus wanting to interview students.

“We don’t allow people to just come into the school and interview kids,” Principal Hairston said. “We’re not in any danger and there’s no threats toward staff or students. They’re on a soft-lockdown.”

Principal Hairston says the lockdown is not impacting the school day or education. All students are still in class.

“It’s a way to remind teachers to be extra-vigilant and not let people into the building,” Principal Hairston said. “All their doors are locked throughout the day anyway.”

