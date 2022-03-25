Man arrested after 15-mile pursuit

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Thursday evening after a 15-mile chase through Lincoln County, investigators say.

The chase started around 6 p.m. in West Hamlin when an officer spotted a truck that had been reported stolen out of Cabell County.

Instead of pulling over, the officer says the driver, Dustin Saul of Lincoln County, took off.

West Virginia State Police troopers and sheriff’s department deputies quickly joined in. Fifteen miles later, Saul crashed the truck near Ranger and tried to get away.

He only got about 100 yards before officers from three departments had him. Saul faces several charges.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.