Man arrested leaving abandoned house wanted on grand theft auto charges

Police say Dustin Kimball, 34, is wanted on grand theft auto charges in Lawrence County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man seen coming out of an abandoned house in the Guyandotte area of Huntington was arrested early Thursday morning, Huntington Police say.

Officers say the suspect, Dustin Kimball, 34, is wanted on grand theft auto charges in Lawrence County, Ohio. He also had a larceny warrant in Cabell County.

Police say Kimball was arrested as he was leaving an abandoned house in the 300 block of Richmond Street. That was around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Kimball is in custody in the Western Regional Jail, according to the WVRJA website. He will later be extradited to Ohio, Huntington Police say.

