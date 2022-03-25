New Lawrence County Jail discussed at Ironton City Council

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some Ironton residents who live near the old Lombard building have strong reservations about a new jail going there.

Thursday night, Mary Williams spoke at the Ironton City Council meeting about why she hopes the new jail ends up at a different setting in the city.

“It is right in the middle of our neighborhood,” she told council members.

Williams fears the new facility along Lorain Street would bring unwanted traffic, and there are concerns about escapes.

“Normally prisoners around here don’t break out of jail, but when you have a 200-bed facility, there is a potential there that a prisoner could veer off,” she said.

The county was awarded nearly $17 million in grant money from the state in November, and a sales tax levy to help fund jail operations will be on the upcoming ballot.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless has said the nearly 50-year-old current jail doesn’t meet modern standards.

“I think the citizens of this county know how vital this jail is and how much trouble we’ve had and how we can’t pass up this opportunity,” Lawless told WSAZ in November.

The public will have another chance to weigh in on the issue at 6 p.m. Monday at a joint meeting with Ironton City Council and the Lawrence County Commission, which is to be held in Ironton City Council chambers.

Residents concerned over proposed location of new jail

