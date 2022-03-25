Advertisement

Pair arrested on murder charges

Two people were arrested on murder charges in connection with a man’s death earlier this month...
Two people were arrested on murder charges in connection with a man’s death earlier this month near Mason, West Virginia.(WITN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested on murder charges in connection with a man’s death earlier this month near Mason, West Virginia State Police say.

Bobby Lee Woolford, 32, of Cleveland, and Rikki Lynn Parsons-Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio, both are charged with first-degree murder, troopers say.

John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, Ohio, died in the incident, which was initially investigated as a homicide. Investigators were called March 8 to a suspicious death call on Carson Road near Mason.

Troopers say Parsons-Wise was arrested Wednesday in Cleveland, and Woolford was in custody on unrelated charges in Ohio. Both will be extradited to face charges, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-675-0850.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Mason County

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in the crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in deadly U.S. 23 crash
generic graphic
Tornado Watch expires in the region
Telicia J. McClelland was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first...
Woman accused of transporting drugs from Ohio to W.Va. receives prison sentence
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Neighbors report hearing explosion-like sounds during house fire
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty

Latest News

Looking at what's new at Dollywood
Looking at what's new at Dollywood
Firefighters battle flames in vacant home
Recent fires highlight threat at vacant buildings
County coroner sees service calls double
County coroner sees service calls double
WSAZ Investigates | Danger Above
WSAZ Investigates | Danger Above