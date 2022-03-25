Pair arrested on murder charges

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested on murder charges in connection with a man’s death earlier this month near Mason, West Virginia State Police say.

Bobby Lee Woolford, 32, of Cleveland, and Rikki Lynn Parsons-Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio, both are charged with first-degree murder, troopers say.

John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, Ohio, died in the incident, which was initially investigated as a homicide. Investigators were called March 8 to a suspicious death call on Carson Road near Mason.

Troopers say Parsons-Wise was arrested Wednesday in Cleveland, and Woolford was in custody on unrelated charges in Ohio. Both will be extradited to face charges, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-675-0850.

