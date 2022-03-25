Advertisement

Poca’s Isaac McKneely leads Class AA All-State team

Poca beats Bluefield Saturday afternoon in Charleston
Poca beats Bluefield Saturday afternoon in Charleston(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the selections for the 2021-22 West Virginia Class AA All-State team as selected by the WV Sports Writers Association. The first team is captained by reigning player of the year Isaac McKneely.

CLASS AA ALL-STATE

First team

Grant Barnhart, St. Marys, 6-4, 185, Sr.

Corey Boulden, South Harrison, 6-4, 171, Jr.

Matthew Carte, Ravenswood, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Isaac McKneely, Poca, 6-4, 175, Sr. (Captain)

Jayallen Turner, Charleston Catholic, 6-3, 165, Soph.

Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East, 6-5, 190, Sr.

Trevor Williamson, Magnolia, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Second team

Zion Blevins, Chapmanville, 6-6, 175, Soph.

Adam Drennen, Liberty Raleigh, 6-5, 190, Sr.

RJ Hairston, Bluefield 6-3, 185, Soph. (Captain)

Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Alex Irvin, Williamstown, 6-5, 165, Jr.

Curtis Litton, Clay County, 6-7, 200, Sr.

Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, 5-9, 178, Jr.

Jackson Toney, Poca, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Honorable mention

Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Tucker Cook, Wyoming East; D.J. Coomes, Braxton County; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Layne Epling, Roane; Chance Johnson, Bluefield; Conner Hoover, Wirt County; Jon McComas, Charleston Catholic; Adam McGhee, Liberty; Kambel Meeks, Poca; Ashton Miller, Ravenswood; Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East; Toby Payne, Poca; Hayden Pyles, Magnolia; Luke Powell, St. Marys; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
A witness said one man was holding his arm as he was transported to the hospital.
Man with stab wound taken to the hospital
Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Litteral is currently lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center for public intoxication,...
Man arrested after drugs, pipe bombs found in vehicle

Latest News

Glenville ladies basketball advances to the Final Four
Pioneers advance to D-II finals
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42)...
UK’s Tshiebwe is named finalist for POY
Herd's new Athletic Director ready for the challenge
WSAZ Sports talks with new Herd Athletics Director
Herd's new Athletic Director ready for the challenge
Herd's new Athletic Director ready for the challenge