Poca’s Isaac McKneely leads Class AA All-State team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the selections for the 2021-22 West Virginia Class AA All-State team as selected by the WV Sports Writers Association. The first team is captained by reigning player of the year Isaac McKneely.

CLASS AA ALL-STATE

First team

Grant Barnhart, St. Marys, 6-4, 185, Sr.

Corey Boulden, South Harrison, 6-4, 171, Jr.

Matthew Carte, Ravenswood, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Isaac McKneely, Poca, 6-4, 175, Sr. (Captain)

Jayallen Turner, Charleston Catholic, 6-3, 165, Soph.

Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East, 6-5, 190, Sr.

Trevor Williamson, Magnolia, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Second team

Zion Blevins, Chapmanville, 6-6, 175, Soph.

Adam Drennen, Liberty Raleigh, 6-5, 190, Sr.

RJ Hairston, Bluefield 6-3, 185, Soph. (Captain)

Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Alex Irvin, Williamstown, 6-5, 165, Jr.

Curtis Litton, Clay County, 6-7, 200, Sr.

Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, 5-9, 178, Jr.

Jackson Toney, Poca, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Honorable mention

Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Tucker Cook, Wyoming East; D.J. Coomes, Braxton County; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Layne Epling, Roane; Chance Johnson, Bluefield; Conner Hoover, Wirt County; Jon McComas, Charleston Catholic; Adam McGhee, Liberty; Kambel Meeks, Poca; Ashton Miller, Ravenswood; Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East; Toby Payne, Poca; Hayden Pyles, Magnolia; Luke Powell, St. Marys; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.