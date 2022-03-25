Search continues for woman reported missing for more than a month

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As each day passes, concern grows for Tawna Gibbs whose daughter has been missing for more than a month.

“The longest I would not hear from her is three days,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs says her daughter Grace Smith, who is in her 30s, was last seen on Three Mile Road in Mason County.

“I will say that four weeks in we are past the point of concern, we are actually quite desperate at this point,” Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins said.

Gaskins says after Grace was reported missing, her car with her belongings were found in what’s considered the TNT area in Mason County. Gaskins says it’s a wildlife area filled with several ponds.

This is the area where several search and rescue efforts have been done, according to Gaskins.

“TNT was the most obvious choice given that her vehicle was found there … there are numerous ponds in the TNT area, so there are numerous places that someone could be found missing,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins says they’ve been making several search and rescue efforts, but have had no luck so far.

“We’re holding out hope that Grace is still alive and well, but we know with each passing day that becomes less likely and that we’re probably looking at a recovery effort -- but her family needs closure,” Gaskins said.

Family members say there is a $5,000 reward for anyone who information about Grace’s whereabouts. If you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

