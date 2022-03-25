Summer program at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club has announced the opening of registration for the upcoming summer program.

Eleven weeks of fun and educational programming will be offered at Club locations on the West Side of Charleston and in St. Albans.

The summer program includes an evidenced based approach to preventing summer learning loss, an emphasis on literacy, weekly field trips, and more.

To sign your child up, call them on at 304-343-4548, or visit them on Facebook or their website.

