HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Winter comeback means spring setback

The weather has taken several marked changes this week. We started with spring sunshine endured a rash of summer-like thundersqualls. Friday’s grey overcast and chilly air lent the look and feel of autumn. Now we come full circle this weekend as OLM, Old Man Winter makes a comeback.

Friday night rain showers will dampen the ground by mid-late evening with temperatures in the 40s. Saturday’s skies will alternate between dark and threatening to partly sunny. When skies did turn ominous periods of showers and squalls will pass. Those squalls will fall as a mix of rain, snow and graupel (ragged chunks of ice). For a time when snow falls hard the ground will be briefly whitened only for the snow to melt away as the squall moves away. Temperatures will hover near 40 in between squalls and showers.

In the mountains snow accumulations will range from 1″-3″ on grass near Beckley to 3″-5″ with roads being plowed in Elkins and Richwood to 10″ at 4848, Snowshoe’s summit. By the way ski season concludes at Snowshoe this weekend.

finally ORNANMETAL trees that are in bloom are in trouble by Monday and Tuesday as the cold of winter attempts to freeze the beauty of spring away.

