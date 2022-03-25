Advertisement

WSAZ Exclusive | Dolly Parton sits down with Taylor Eaton in one-on-one interview

Watch ‘All Things Dolly’ right here
By Taylor Eaton
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSAZ) – Barely three months into 2022, it’s already been a busy year for entertainment icon Dolly Parton.

The country music superstar, who has conquered other music genres, hit Hollywood movies and more, sits down with Taylor Eaton to talk about what continues to motivate her, as well as the source of her greatest happiness.

Eaton also spent time at Dolly’s treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood, to see how the theme park continues to evolve – offering more and more attractions for its guests.

If you missed “All Things Dolly,” the one-hour special that aired on WSAZ NewsChannel 3, we have the entire show for you here. Just click or tap on the video link with this story.

