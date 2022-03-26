Advertisement

Chilly weekend series’ begins for MU teams

Marshall softball and baseball teams take the field
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the Marshall baseball and softball games this weekend, fans will not only need peanuts and cracker jacks but heavy coats and gloves when watching them play. The softball team beat Middle Tennessee State 4-1 in sub-50 degree temperatures as the baseball squad lost to Rice at the Kennedy Center.

The high temperatures for the next two afternoon games for them are expected to be in the mid-40s. Here are the highlights from the two Friday games.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The chase started around 6 p.m. in West Hamlin when an officer spotted a truck that had been...
Man arrested after 15-mile pursuit
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing in the city's west end that sent one person to...
Stabbing sends victim to the hospital
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges

Latest News

Marshall softball and baseball teams take the field
Marshall softball and baseball teams take the field
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
Pioneers win Division II national title
Poca beats Bluefield Saturday afternoon in Charleston
Poca’s Isaac McKneely leads Class AA All-State team
Glenville ladies basketball advances to the Final Four
Pioneers advance to D-II finals