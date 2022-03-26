Chilly weekend series’ begins for MU teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the Marshall baseball and softball games this weekend, fans will not only need peanuts and cracker jacks but heavy coats and gloves when watching them play. The softball team beat Middle Tennessee State 4-1 in sub-50 degree temperatures as the baseball squad lost to Rice at the Kennedy Center.

The high temperatures for the next two afternoon games for them are expected to be in the mid-40s. Here are the highlights from the two Friday games.

