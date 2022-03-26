Advertisement

Fatima Fish Dinner returns

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a spring tradition on the hill in Huntington that’s all about good food and fellowship. Since the 1970s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church has hosted a Lenten fish dinner. During the tough times of the Covic pandemic many events including the OLF fish dinner have been cancelled. So it is with great expectation and anticipation that FISH-FRY Fridays are back after a two-year hiatus. Tony takes us to the serving table of one of the area’s top Lenten gatherings.

