First Warning Forecast | Back to winter this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While not totally uncommon for late March, the return of much chillier temperatures may be annoying for anyone who enjoyed the springy temperatures earlier in the week and is looking forward to the persistent warmth. Alas, a winterlike feel returns for the weekend and sticks around through the start of next week before a sharp warm-up on Wednesday. The chill will be accompanied by a stiff breeze and even scattered showers Saturday into Sunday morning that can contain anything from rain, sleet, snow, and graupel. A hard freeze is then expected Monday and Tuesday mornings, which could damage early blooms.

Saturday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy rain and snow showers are being seen.

Scattered rain, snow, sleet, and graupel showers can be expected throughout the day on Saturday as a partly cloudy start gives way to a mostly cloudy finish. High temperatures only reach the low 40s, and the chill will be enhanced by a sharp persistent breeze coming from the northwest. If snow, sleet, and graupel can fall heavily enough, a quick accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible but will then quickly melt away.

Saturday night sees a mostly cloudy sky with patchy flurries and scattered light snow showers. As low temperatures fall to the upper 20s, a dusting of snow is possible in spots, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Sunday starts with a few lingering flurries in the morning, followed by decreasing clouds for better sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures only reach the mid 40s with a continued breeze.

Monday morning starts with temperatures falling to the low 20s, even the upper teens possible in rural spots. This may be damaging to some early blooms. The day stays dry with sunshine, but temperatures only warm to the mid 40s during the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will again be very cold with lows falling to the low to mid 20s. The afternoon sees highs in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A couple showers are possible.

Springy warmth surges back on Wednesday as high temperatures reach the upper 70s. A partly cloudy sky is expected with dry conditions.

Showers are likely on Thursday with a few thunderstorms also possible later in the day. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. High temperatures fall back to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.