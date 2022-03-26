First Warning Forecast | Winterlike chill lingers through Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was just the first day in an extended stretch in which temperatures will feel more like late January than late March. The winterlike chill lingers through Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 40s and morning lows in the 20s. In fact, a HARD FREEZE is expected Monday and Tuesday mornings as low temperatures dip way down to near 20 degrees and may even reach the teens in some rural spots. This type of cold would be damaging to some early blooms. Following the cold snap, much warmer air surges back on Wednesday only to be thwarted by another shot of cooler air to finish the week, although it will not be as cold as this weekend.

Scattered rain and snow/graupel showers will continue through sunset Saturday evening, but after dark, precipitation transitions to mainly patchy flurries and scattered light snow as temperatures fall to the mid 30s by midnight. The persistent breeze will make temperatures feel like they are in the 20s.

Saturday night sees some breaks in the clouds, especially south and west, but patchy flurries and scattered light snow showers persist for most. As low temperatures fall to the upper 20s, a dusting of snow is possible in spots, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Sunday sees a mostly cloudy sky during the morning hours with a pesky breeze and lingering flurries in spots. During the afternoon, cloud cover begins breaking from west to east but will be slow to do so. Therefore, much of northern and eastern West Virginia stay relatively overcast throughout the day as afternoon temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s. Farther south and west where sun can break out, high temperatures reach the low to mid 40s for the afternoon.

Monday morning starts quite cold as temperatures fall to near 20 degrees, even the upper teens in rural spots. This may be damaging to some early blooms. The day stays dry with sunshine, but temperatures only warm to the mid 40s during the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will again be very cold with lows falling to the low to mid 20s. The afternoon sees highs in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A couple showers are possible.

Springy warmth surges back on Wednesday as high temperatures rise to near 80 degrees. A partly cloudy sky is expected with dry conditions.

Showers are likely on Thursday with a few thunderstorms also possible later in the day. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with a couple showers in the morning followed by dry conditions during the afternoon. High temperatures fall back to the upper 50s.

Saturday stays partly cloudy and dry with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.