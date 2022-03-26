Marshall baseball players still waiting for new stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Players shared their frustration about a couple games ending abruptly because it got dark.

Marshall University’s baseball team playing home games at the YMCA Kennedy Center, some 6 miles from campus, has never been considered ideal.

Players couldn’t contain their frustration after two games ended prematurely earlier this season because it got dark, and the facility doesn’t have lights.

“It’s like the dinner bell is ringing,” Marshall junior pitcher Ryan Capuano said. “You gotta come in. It’s too dark to play outside.”

Capuano says it’s something he’s never experienced at any other level of playing baseball.

“These teams come a long way to play us,” he said. “Oakland drove 14 hours. We had to stop a game and didn’t get to finish. It’s embarrassing, but it’s what we’ve got to work with.”

“There was a lot of enthusiasm in the 9th inning as Marshall was battling back to win, and all that enthusiasm, the brakes were put on and everything had to stop,” Michelle Heiner, a mother of one of the players, said.

“When I came here, we were supposed to be getting a field, and that was four years ago,” Capuano said.

When Capuano was recruited from Canada to play for the Herd, he was told he’d be playing in a new facility on campus, but he’s still waiting.

“It’s something a lot of the guys came here thinking we would have,” he said.

Marshall broke ground on a new stadium in 2019 with the goal of opening in 2021. They say the pandemic hit and slowed fundraising.

At his introductory press conference, new Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears said getting a baseball facility built will be a focus.

“I look forward to taking it on,” Spears said. “We’re going to get it figured out.”

The goal now is for the stadium to be ready for the 2024 season.

“I think with the new AD now, they’re really starting to get the ball rolling potentially,” Capuano said. “I think we’re meeting with him soon, and he’s gonna have a talk with us. It would be awesome to see.”

