More than 100 families to soon have access to clean drinking water

More than 100 residents in Kanawha County will soon have access to clean, drinking water.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Earlier this month, the FY22 Federal Budget was passed including $5.23 million allocated for the long-awaited Leatherwood Waterline Extension Project.

It’s a project that has long plagued Kanawha County for more than 25 years.

Currently, 25 families in the area are serviced by a small and aging community water system that struggles to provide service, while roughly 100 families utilize either low-yielding wells or cisterns that collect rainwater.

The families will now be brought onto public water service.

“This would not have been possible without the unyielding perseverance of Senator Shelley Moore Capito,” said Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission president. “She delivered for the people of West Virginia, and in this case the people of Elk District in Kanawha County. After many years and a second act of congress, I am grateful and humbled to be a part of this project and bring water to the families of the Leatherwood area.”

Sen. Capito on Friday attended an event in Kanawha County to announce the project.

“I think that some people don’t believe it is still happening,” she said. “We just passed in the bipartisan infrastructure package, a big safe drinking and wastewater. This will get to these projects. It’s going to be more money. We’re going to have more and more of these projects. A lot of our infrastructure is aging so we need to make sure we’re modernizing and managing that too.”

The 15.5-mile-long waterline extension will also promote fire protection and safety to those in the area by adding 33 new fire hydrants.

Residents tell WSAZ they’ve avoided wearing light-colored clothing for fear of staining. They worry when their laundry begins to smell from the water. They also have to ensure their animals don’t drink the well-water.

James Newhouse has called the Leatherwood area home his entire life. At almost age 73, he’s never had clean, safe, drinking water access.

“I usually don’t buy anything white,” he said. “It leaves an odor in them, which then you got to overcome that with something because you got to come out in the public. It’s not good.”

They spend hours filling and hauling large drums of water to their homes each month. Newhouse is looking forward to an improved quality of life and increased property values.

Officials say the project will be developed in partnership with West Virginia American Water, and work could begin in 2023.

