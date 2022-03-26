Pioneers win Division II national title

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WSAZ) - An NCAA basketball championship will be coming back to West Virginia as the Glenville State Lady Pioneers won the Division II title Friday night in Alabama. They defeated Western Washington by a final of 85-72 with Re’Shawna Stone leading the way with 25 points and Zakiyah Winfield adding 23. Former Huntington High star Dazha Congleton scored 11 points and had 9 rebounds. The third and fourth quarters were once again the difference in this game where they outscored the Vikings 41-26 after leading at halftime by two points.

This is the first ever national title for the Glenville State program who finishes the season with a 35-1 record.

