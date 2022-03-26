Advertisement

Pioneers win Division II national title

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WSAZ) - An NCAA basketball championship will be coming back to West Virginia as the Glenville State Lady Pioneers won the Division II title Friday night in Alabama. They defeated Western Washington by a final of 85-72 with Re’Shawna Stone leading the way with 25 points and Zakiyah Winfield adding 23. Former Huntington High star Dazha Congleton scored 11 points and had 9 rebounds. The third and fourth quarters were once again the difference in this game where they outscored the Vikings 41-26 after leading at halftime by two points.

This is the first ever national title for the Glenville State program who finishes the season with a 35-1 record.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts
A witness said one man was holding his arm as he was transported to the hospital.
Man with stab wound taken to the hospital
The chase started around 6 p.m. in West Hamlin when an officer spotted a truck that had been...
Man arrested after 15-mile pursuit

Latest News

Winter comeback, spring setback!
First Warning Forecast
Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing in the city's west end that sent one person to...
Stabbing sends victim to the hospital
Players shared their frustration about a couple games ending abruptly because it got dark.
Marshall baseball players still waiting for new stadium
Some residents have lived in Leatherwood their whole life and have never had clean drinking...
More than 100 families to soon have access to clean drinking water