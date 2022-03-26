Stabbing sends victim to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police on Friday night are investigating a stabbing in the city’s west end that sent one person to the hospital, officers tell our crew at the scene.

The incident happened at the corner of Adams Avenue and West 9th Street. It was reported just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, according to HPD.

Police are checking a business in the area to see if there’s security video. Officers say the suspect took off after the stabbing and has not been caught.

Part of West 9th Street is blocked off while the scene is being processed.

