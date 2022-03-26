Advertisement

Stabbing sends victim to the hospital

Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing in the city's west end that sent one person to...
Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing in the city's west end that sent one person to the hospital.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police on Friday night are investigating a stabbing in the city’s west end that sent one person to the hospital, officers tell our crew at the scene.

The incident happened at the corner of Adams Avenue and West 9th Street. It was reported just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, according to HPD.

Police are checking a business in the area to see if there’s security video. Officers say the suspect took off after the stabbing and has not been caught.

Part of West 9th Street is blocked off while the scene is being processed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Murder victim’s friend finds justice after 2 arrested on murder charges
Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts
A witness said one man was holding his arm as he was transported to the hospital.
Man with stab wound taken to the hospital
The chase started around 6 p.m. in West Hamlin when an officer spotted a truck that had been...
Man arrested after 15-mile pursuit

Latest News

Winter comeback, spring setback!
First Warning Forecast
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
Pioneers win Division II national title
Players shared their frustration about a couple games ending abruptly because it got dark.
Marshall baseball players still waiting for new stadium
Some residents have lived in Leatherwood their whole life and have never had clean drinking...
More than 100 families to soon have access to clean drinking water