Troopers: Man wanted after threatening to shoot magistrate

Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, West Virginia...
Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, West Virginia State Police troopers say.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Lincoln County is wanted for allegedly threatening to shoot a Wayne County magistrate, West Virginia State Police say.

Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, troopers say.

They say the threats were made Thursday, with threats to shoot a Wayne County magistrate and any law enforcement officer who attempted to arrest him.

Investigators say Adkins is wanted on unrelated charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

Anyone with information about Adkins’ whereabout is asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-372-5131.

