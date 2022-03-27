Advertisement

3 blue bloods plus 1

UNC, Duke, ‘Nova & KU have 20 combined national titles
Kansas men's basketball players and coach Bill Self celebrate a 76-50 win over Miami in the Elite 8.
Kansas men's basketball players and coach Bill Self celebrate a 76-50 win over Miami in the Elite 8.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In what could be argued...and probably will...as one of the most talent laden Final Fours ever, Duke, UNC, Kansas and Villanova are the last four teams standing in the NCAA Tournament. Both the Jayhawks and Tar Heels won regional finals by double digits on Sunday which filled out the remaining two spots in New Orleans.

Here’s the schedule for the national semi-finals next Saturday at the Caesar’s Superdome. Top seed Kansas will take on Villanova in the early game which tips off at 6:09 pm. while the nightcap features Duke against North Carolina. The two ACC rivals have never met in the NCAA tournament.

The national championship game is Monday night and there are 20 national championships won by all four schools.

