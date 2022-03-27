First Warning Forecast | Highly variable weather to finish out March

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The old saying about March usually goes, “in like a lion, out like a lamb.” This year, the reverse will ring true for the region. March came in like a lamb but will go out like a lion as a wide range in conditions is seen in its final days. The work week starts with a stubborn chill, but springy warmth surges back on Wednesday only to be shunted out by a renewed chill for the upcoming weekend. The final day of March on Thursday will be the transition day between warm and cool, which means showers and a few thunderstorms are likely, hence the “out like a lion” notion.

Cloud cover continues decreasing Sunday evening, giving way to a clear sky by midnight. Flurries that have been persistent across northern parts of the region will also taper off. This leads to a quick drop in temperatures as the breeze lessens a bit as well. Expect temperatures falling to near 30 degrees by midnight.

Temperatures continue dropping Sunday night into Monday morning under a clear sky with a light breeze. Expect lows near 20 degrees on hilltops and in urban centers, with teens likely in rural spots and sheltered valleys. This is a HARD FREEZE that can damage early blossoms/blooms on plants, flowers, and ornamental trees.

After the very cold start, Monday still sees high temperatures only making it to the mid 40s for the afternoon. A mostly sunny day is expected with just a few passing clouds, mainly off to the north. The breeze, however, goes nowhere as winds will be sustained between 10 and 15 mph from the northwest.

Tuesday morning will again be very cold with lows falling to the low to mid 20s, coldest in rural spots and sheltered valleys, per usual. The afternoon sees highs in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A couple showers are possible.

Springy warmth surges back on Wednesday as high temperatures rise to the upper 70s. A partly cloudy sky is expected with dry conditions.

Showers are likely on Thursday with a few thunderstorms also possible later in the day. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with a couple showers in the morning followed by dry conditions during the afternoon. High temperatures fall back to the upper 50s.

Saturday stays partly cloudy and dry with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

The chance for showers returns on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

