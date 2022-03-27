Advertisement

Local band celebrates release of its second album

The band's second album "Bloom" is a celebration of the growth the band has seen, even through...
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bek and the Starlight Revue is a local band that celebrated its “sophomore release” on Saturday at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.

The album release party (which also featured other local artists such as Zoe Howard and Yellow Line and abstract artist Wesley Hunt) and the subsequent afterparty was not only a celebration of the band’s accomplishments but the first of four official kick-off shows prior to July’s Mountain Grrl Experience.

The band’s second album, “Bloom”, is a celebration of the growth Bek Smallwood and her band has experienced despite a pandemic.

“We were just trying to figure out the next step, what do we do, what do we do, and we spent that time writing,” said Smallwood, “so we feel like we bloomed as a band, I bloomed as an artist, as a songwriter over the last couple of years, so that’s just a compilation of all those things.”

Smallwood also said you can find the album on vinyl on the band’s website or stream music online through Apple or Spotify.

