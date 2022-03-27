Police on scene of shooting; two injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington

Dispatchers say the shooting was reported on the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

No word on the extent of injuries, or a suspect.

A shooting was previously reported at the same location last Sunday.

