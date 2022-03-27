West Virginia celebrates eight years of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -This month eight years ago, the West Virginia legislature approved a resolution, making ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’, the official state song of West Virginia.

The song was originally passed by the house but not the senate the first go around, but by the efforts led by Dreama Denver, and the author of the resolution, Gary Martin ‘Marty’ Gearheart, the senate passed the song making it official.

Denver said, when senate passed the resolution, it was one of the proudest moments of her young adult life.

“It’s sung all over the world, and people think of this state with that song. So, it was a no brainer and we got it done unanimously, it passed. They had me on the senate floor and called me up to the front and literally it was all I could do, not to just plop down on the floor and cry a puddle of tears. I was so happy and so excited”, said Denver.

West Virginians can surely relate to Denver’s excitement about the state’s song.

