Broken street sign crushes driver’s windshield

Huntington police say a hit and run driver sheared off the traffic sign and took off.
Huntington police say a hit and run driver sheared off the traffic sign and took off.(Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hit and run driver sheared off a street sign and sent it flying into another car Monday morning.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, right near Meadows Elementary School.

Huntington police on scene told our WSAZ crew a car struck the sign, breaking it off and sent it flying into another car’s windshield.

Police say the woman inside the second car was not injured.

The right hand lane of the roadway was closed for a time while a wrecker got the car out of the road and swept up glass.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

