Advertisement

Cabell County mourns loss of board member

“Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their...
“Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their overall well-being,” says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent.(Cabell County Schools)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools announced the death of a board member Monday.

According to Cabell County Schools, long-time board of education member Garland ‘Skip’ Parsons has passed away.

“Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their overall well-being,” says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “He was a champion for free meals for all students and personally funded scholarships for many high school students. He was a good man and great mentor whose loss will be felt by all in the school community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Before serving as a Board of Education member for approximately 12 years (beginning July 1, 2010), Mr. Parsons worked in the district’s Maintenance Department, ultimately retiring as the department’s coordinator January 17, 2006, with 50 years of service. He began working for Cabell County Schools May 26, 1956.

“Mr. Parsons truly cared about children and dedicated his life to serving students,” says Mary Neely, President of the Cabell County Board of Education. “He brought to the Board extensive knowledge about district facilities that simply can’t be replaced. He has been a valued member of the Board of Education, a close friend, and he will be deeply missed.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntington.
Two shootings in a week near Huntington bar raise concern
A single-vehicle accident has closed the slow lane of I64 West between Institute and Cross Lanes.
Accident closes slow lane of I64 West
Kansas men's basketball players and coach Bill Self celebrate a 76-50 win over Miami in the...
3 blue bloods plus 1
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Latest News

Huntington Quick Response Team offers rapid response fentanyl test strips
Huntington Quick Response Team offers rapid response fentanyl test strips
Investigators seized an AK-47-style, short-barreled rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a 9 mm...
Man faces drug charges after search warrant ‘in response to recent shooting incidents’
Lane restrictions begin Monday evening on I-64
Lane restrictions begin Monday evening on I-64
Home destroyed during fire along Trace Fork Road.
Home in Ripley destroyed by flames