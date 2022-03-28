Cabell County mourns loss of board member

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools announced the death of a board member Monday.

According to Cabell County Schools, long-time board of education member Garland ‘Skip’ Parsons has passed away.

“Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their overall well-being,” says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “He was a champion for free meals for all students and personally funded scholarships for many high school students. He was a good man and great mentor whose loss will be felt by all in the school community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Before serving as a Board of Education member for approximately 12 years (beginning July 1, 2010), Mr. Parsons worked in the district’s Maintenance Department, ultimately retiring as the department’s coordinator January 17, 2006, with 50 years of service. He began working for Cabell County Schools May 26, 1956.

“Mr. Parsons truly cared about children and dedicated his life to serving students,” says Mary Neely, President of the Cabell County Board of Education. “He brought to the Board extensive knowledge about district facilities that simply can’t be replaced. He has been a valued member of the Board of Education, a close friend, and he will be deeply missed.”

