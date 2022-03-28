Fairland’s Aiden Porter named 1st team All-State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Two local players made the first team as Fairland senior Aiden Porter was selected to the one in Division III while Glouster Trimble’s Blake Guffey is on the first team in Division IV. Here are the other local players named to the post-season list.

2022 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric

Coach of the Year: Todd Boblitt, Bluffton

First Team

Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-6, jr., 19.6 (points per game); Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, jr. 21.3; Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7, sr., 22.6; Bobby Ray, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 24.0; Logan Stotzer, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-1, sr.,16.5; Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, jr., 21.0; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, so., 19.1; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Kevin Moore, Campbell, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-1, sr., 22.1.

Second Team

Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, so., 25.5; McKane Finkenbine, Anna, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, So., 16.7; Chase Ouellette, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 22.8; Kaleb Schaffer, Ready, 6-5, jr., 15.3; Nyelle Shaheed, Harvest Prep, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Justin Rupp, Norwayne, 6-3, jr., 16.9; Isaiah Portis, Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 20.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 6-0, Jr., 27.0; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-6, sr., 17.6.

Third Team

Connor Stonebraker, Versailles, 6-7, jr., 13.6; Cody Davis, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, Sr., 16.6; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, jr., 19.0; Jaizen Miles, Martins Ferry, 6-3, sr.,16.3; Colin Janes, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-4, sr., 20.2; Zach Vernon, North Union, 6-7, sr., 15.2; Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, sr.; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve, sr., 11.8; Adam Wharry, New Middletown Springfield, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, sr., 22.1.

Special Mention

Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, fr., 20.3; ; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, sr., 21.7; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-5, sr., 18.0.

Honorable Mention

Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, jr., 12.3; Caleb Schneider, South Point, 6-0, so., 16.8; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-3, jr., 12.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.3; Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Tra Swayne, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Ethan Carroll, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, sr., 12.6; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16. 2; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, so., 17.0; Jesse Dixon, Portsmouth West, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.3 ;

2022 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert

First Team

Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 21.0 (points per game); Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6-3, jr., 28.6; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, sr., 18.2; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 19.7; London Maiden, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 14.3; BK Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, jr., 28.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, sr., 20.5; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, sr., 26.2; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0.

Second Team

Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-3, jr., 17.3; Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-6, sr., 17.9; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 28.6; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, fr., 25.0; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, sr., 19.4; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Jonathan Bertovich, Heartland, 5-10, sr., 25.4; Vinny Sharp, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, jr., 26.4.

Third Team

Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, Sr., 21-4; Ted DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; DeErrick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, Fr., 8.9; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, sr., 21.6; Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue, 6-2, jr., 26.1; Landon Newland, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-2, sr., 24.5; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-6, jr., 17.3; Julius Kimbrough, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, so., 14.3; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, sr., 23.7.

Special Mention

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, so., 14.5; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, sr., 21.6; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, jr., 16.0;

Honorable Mention

Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, sr., 11.1; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0;

