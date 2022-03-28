Home in Ripley destroyed by flames

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Ripley, according to firefighters.

The home is located along Trace Fork Road.

When the Ripley Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters say the flames were showing from the house.

Station 60 and Station 20 were on scene assisting, as well as JCEMS.

