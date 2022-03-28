Advertisement

Home in Ripley destroyed by flames

Home destroyed during fire along Trace Fork Road.
Home destroyed during fire along Trace Fork Road.(Ripley Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Ripley, according to firefighters.

The home is located along Trace Fork Road.

When the Ripley Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters say the flames were showing from the house.

Station 60 and Station 20 were on scene assisting, as well as JCEMS.

