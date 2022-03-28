Advertisement

Jury selection to begin in Joshua Phillips trial

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is facing first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Monday morning in the murder trial of Joshua Phillips.

Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is facing first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

A motion for a change of venue for Phillips’ trial was put on hold March 22nd.

The judge issued an abeyance order, or a delay on decision, after hearing testimony for the change of venue due to the wide media coverage.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m.

