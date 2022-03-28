Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early this month in St. Albans.

The youth, who is male, was taken into custody in the Tornado area around 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Keith, 26, of Pond Gap, died after the incident which happened March 10 along Third Street West in St. Albans.

The youth was arrested by investigators with the sheriff’s office.

