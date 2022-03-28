Advertisement

Lane restrictions begin Monday evening

The lane closure will begin Monday at 7 p.m.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A new repair project on I-64 gets underway Monday evening, and the Department of Highways is giving drivers a heads up as parts of I-64 will see nightly closures through Wednesday.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, the left lane of I-64 between mile marker 8.5 and mile marker 9.2 will be closed to traffic.

The closure is scheduled between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and will affect the contraflow lane.

It’s part of the Miller Road Overpass construction project, DOH officials say, and crews will be performing drainage work in the area during those hours each night.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes during those times.

