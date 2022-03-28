Advertisement

Lee Brice brings tour to Mountain Health Arena

Lee Brice bringing Labe Me Proud Tour to Nebraska.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grammy nominated artist Lee Brice has announced he will bring his ‘Label Me Proud’ tour to Huntington, W.Va.

Brice will perform at the Mountain Health Arena August 25, 2022.

“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing,” says Brice. “Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y’all this summer!”

Since the release of Brice’s latest album, Hey World, the CMA and ACM Award winner has landed three consecutive #1 hits including “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Supporting Brice out on the road this summer is Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.

Public on-sale for the Label Me Proud Tour available Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m.

