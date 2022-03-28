Advertisement

Man accused of firing gun inside movie theater arrested

Craig was arrested and is facing a charge of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLETON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested after shots were fired inside a movie theater in Charleston over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Marquee Cinemas along Southridge Boulevard.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a shell casing was located near a couch on the main floor and damage was found on the wall where the bullet entered and exited.

A fired bullet was also recovered in the hallway approximately 10 feet from the entrance to the door to a movie.

In the criminal complaint, a witness stated to police ‘she observed a man with long blond hair pull out a firearm and discharge the gun toward the wall.’

That man was later identified as Blake Craig, according to Charleston Police.

The man who accompanied Craig to the movies spoke with police.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told officers Craig was too intoxicated to stand up and go to the bathroom himself. The man said while they were walking to the restroom, Craig pulled out his gun. The man told police when he went to grab Craig’s gun it discharged, hitting the wall.

Craig was arrested and is facing a charge of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Police say 23 individuals were in the immediate area where the firearm was discharged.

Craig is in the South Central Regional Jail.

