Man faces drug charges after search warrant ‘in response to recent shooting incidents’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Toledo, Ohio, faces drug charges after police seized fentanyl, an assault rifle, and other guns.

Adrian C. Horton, 21, was arrested Monday, the Huntington Police Department said. Officers say the search warrant in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue “is in response to recent shooting incidents in the West End.”

Investigators seized an AK-47-style, short-barreled rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a 9 mm pistol with extended magazine, about 200 grams of fentanyl worth about $20,000 on the streets, as well as $20,000 cash, and packaging and distribution materials consistent with selling illegal narcotics.

Detectives, along with a SWAT team, executed the search warrant around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Horton faces possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges. He is set to be arraigned Monday evening in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

