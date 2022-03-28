Advertisement

Speed Hiring and Job Fair interviews today

Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County hosts job fair.
Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County hosts job fair.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ready, set, interview! A job fair is offered Monday, in the speed dating style.

50 potential employers will be screening job applicants at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The job fair is being put on by the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County.

Job applicants will interview for five minutes with different businesses and agencies at the event.

There will be a two minute break between interview sessions.

The Workforce Development Board says free parking for the event is offered in the Coliseum parking garage.

