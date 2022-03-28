Spring setback rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Night number 2 of a spring fruit and ornamental tree freeze is here with the pears, peaches and cherries more susceptible than the apples since they are not as far along as their counterparts. The key number for low temperatures to watch for is low 20s. If the mercury drops to 23 or lower a significant kill would pervade the pears, peaches and cherry blossoms. The apples are hardier by a few degrees. We are in this predicament thanks to the warmth of early March when trees like the Cleveland and Bradford Pear, and the ornamental peach and cheery trees swelled their buds prematurely.

Tuesday will start with school bell temperatures in the 20s with a red sky glow to the heavens thanks to a high cloud deck. Those so-called cirrus clouds near the 20,000 foot height will cast a hazy, milky complexion to the morning sky before a thicker brand of clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will crest near 50 (only in the 40-45 range on Monday).

In time these clouds will signal the draw of warmer air in from the south so watch temperatures sky-rocket to 80 by Wednesday and hold 70 on Thursday as a cold front slashes through with showers. Behind this next front a chilly brand of air will return for Friday and the weekend when daily highs will be in the disappointing 50s as overnight lows again dip down into the chilly 30s.

