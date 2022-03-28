WSAZ Investigates | Safety slipping away

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors living along a road in Lincoln County tell WSAZ a part of their daily commute has been unsafe for two to three years.

Neighbors say they called the West Virginia Division of Highways about the unsafe portion of Upper Mud River Road, but haven’t been able to get any answers on a fix.

“Every time it rains, it slips,” said Roger Justice of Lincoln County. “When it first started it was just like an inch, then a couple days later it was like four or five inches and now, you see what it’s like now -- it just keeps sliding more and more.”

Justice says as this slip along Upper Mud River Road in Lincoln County grows, his patience shrinks.

“And you can see from the orange cones, that’s when it first slipped,” Justice said. “That’s where the orange cones was, you see how much farther it is into the road, how much has done broke off.”

This slip has eaten away nearly half of the road, forcing drivers to alternate on what’s left of it.

This portion of road has dropped about a few feet and it just rolls down into this steep hill.

Traffic cones have already fallen down the hill. Neighbors like Justice say they pray any driver traveling around this slip remains alert so they don’t end up falling down as well.

“They do need to get in here and do something to it before somebody gets hurt or gets killed.”

“About like three years ago or something, they come out and just patched it,” said Victoria Hudson of Lincoln County. “They patched it and put some asphalt over top of it, but you can see it didn’t hold. It was a temporary fix and it’s just given away and it’s just dirt underneath it. Yeah, I don’t even think there’s even like six inches of road right there.”

Hudson says following that temporary fix years ago, she tried to reach out to DOH multiple times, asking for clarity on when a permanent fix will be underway but she hasn’t been able to get a clear answer.

“It’s always like someone will get back with me and you know we know the situation, we know what’s at hand - but nothings getting done about it.”

So, another neighbor reached out to WSAZ saying, “I saw a story on WSAZ news coverage where you helped some other viewers with road issues and now their road is getting repaired.”

That neighbor was talking about Hash Ridge Road in Cabell County.

Road slip repairs underway after concerns voiced to WSAZ

Since work is well underway on that slip in Cabell County, WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok wanted to see if WSAZ could help get some answers and a fix for the families in Lincoln County.

A few hours later, she received a reply that said the slide is, “one of multiple slides being repaired this spring. The estimated schedule for the on-the-ground work to begin on this one is within three weeks; the work is weather dependent and based on schedules from other area projects moving concurrently.”

Neighbors say they just want something done quickly to keep drivers safe.

“This is a big impact on us. The travel back and forth to get where we need. It’s like a 50/50 chance you’re going to make it and it keeps getting worse every single day and we just would appreciate it if somebody would step in and help us get this fixed.”

The DOH did confirm to WSAZ Monday that work is set to begin on Upper Mud River Road Tuesday.

