WVABCA suspends liquor license for bar after second shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Action is being taken against a Huntington bar after two separate shootings occurred outside within a weeks time.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration says Commissioner Wooten suspended the liquor license of Premier Bar and Grill out of the interest of public safety.

The suspension was effective the evening of Sunday, March 27 for a ten-day period to run through April 10th.

This measure is set to act as a “cooling-off” period and to allow the ongoing investigation to continue.

The suspension could be lifted earlier or extended based on results of the investigation.

The City of Huntington tells WSAZ they support the decision and are monitoring the situation closely and are weighing all possible options for a resolution.

The decision comes on the heels of two separate shootings near the bar.

The first happened on March 20 in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue on a Sunday morning.

A man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, according to police.

Police said their initial investigation revealed the argument that lead to the shooting started inside Premier Pub and Grill.

The second incident happened March 26. Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of Premier Pub and Grill.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

