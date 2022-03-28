Advertisement

WVDHHR accepting applications for low-income water assistance program

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday that they’re accepting applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

That program is available to those who need help paying water or wastewater bills, as long as they meet certain eligibility requirements.

Whether someone is eligible is based on income - at or below 60 percent of the state median, the size of the household, and whether the resident is responsible for paying the bills.

According to the DHHR, applicants must meet all guidelines to be accepted, and applications will no longer be accepted after funding runs out.

