MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 18-wheeler crash has shut down a portion of U.S. 52 on Taylorville Mountain in Mingo County.

Mingo County emergency dispatchers say it happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Dispatchers say U.S. 52 at Taylorville Mountain will be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.