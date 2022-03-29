Construction beginning on Jefferson Road widening project

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major project designed to eliminate traffic backup on a busy road in Kanawha County has been at a standstill -- until now.

Jimmy Wriston, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, announced Monday at a public meeting that major construction on the Jefferson Road widening project will begin immediately.

The contractor will install silt fences, excavate, and demolish 16 homes south of Kanawha Turnpike to make way for the widening project. By the end of April, drivers should notice work beginning on pilings and abutments for the new bridge.

“Bottom line is we’re here, we’re ready to go, this is going to get done,” Wriston said. “The flyover out there to eliminate the railroad crossing -- that alone was worth the price of admission.”

The project is expanding the two-lane road to five lanes and adding an overpass and roundabout between U.S 60. and Corridor G, but the project has had many road blocks.

In 2019, work began, but it soon came to a screeching halt due to permit issues.

“We’ve had everything you could imagine complicate this project,” Wriston said.

Wriston says delays they have faced include asbestos abatement issues, right away problems, coordination with utility companies, the city of South Charleston, CSX transportation and various property owners.

“It’s just a perfect storm there for a project delay construction part. Once we get rolling, they’ll go really good,” Wriston.

During the public meeting, people such as Pat McDaniel who lives nearby, voiced their concerns about the construction starting.

“It’s just been an ongoing aggravation to everybody there,” she said.

McDaniel does not want the project at all and is worried the blasting and major construction will damage her home and make it not livable.

“I’m worried about the foundation of my home being destroyed I’m worried about not being able to get in and out if there is an emergency,” McDaniel said. “I don’t feel comfortable with the answers I’ve gotten, I’ll put it that way.”

James Jurak, on the other hand is excited to see work beginning.

“I think it is going to be a great project for this area and is going to elevate traffic,” he said.

That excitement does not come without concerns, though.

“Are they going to have the roads blocked for 20, 30 minutes at a time and people backed all the way up for miles? Can emergency vehicles get through in case I get hurt?” Jurak said.

Wriston says drivers need to expect delays as construction begins.

“It’s going to be painful. It’s painful now. There’s congestion out there. You put a contractor out here. We’re going to move a bunch of dirt, we’re going to build a bridge, we’re going to be putting in new lanes and it’s going to be painful, but the pain won’t last and just think how worth it is going to be when we cut the ribbon on this thing,” Wriston said.

The completion date is scheduled for fall of 2024, which is one year later than the date WVDOT officials told us last fall.

Engineers said during the meeting that contractors will keep all roads open and will not block people in.

Transportation officials say work will not stop until it is completed, even working through the winter.

Engineers say the contractor will setup a website for the project with important information such as blasting schedules and closures. When that website is set up, WSAZ will have that information available for you here.

The Jefferson Road widening project will work in conjunction with a new half-mile connector road to link Jefferson Road with RHL Boulevard. That project will add an additional access road to the Trace Fork Shopping Center, allowing direct access to Jefferson Road and alleviating congestion on both Jefferson Road and Corridor G.

