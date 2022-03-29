Couple arrested on child related sex offenses

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced this week that his office responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday that ended with a woman being charged with domestic violence against a family member.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, Crager was released on bond for the domestic violence charge and requested an escort to her home to get some of her belongings. During the escort, deputies received information of a possible sexual assault involving a minor.

Nathaniel L. Fodge, 37 of Portsmouth, is being charged with one count of sexual battery, one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of child endangerment. Andrea D. Crager, 37 of Portsmouth is also being charged with one county of complicity to sexual battery, one count complicity to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of child endangerment.

Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel and Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit were contacted. The investigation showed that a juvenile female had been having sexual conduct with an adult male for over a year.

Scioto County Children Services were contacted and responded. Two juvenile children were removed from the home and placed into the care of Children Services. The juvenile female was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both Fodge and Crager are being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Thoroughman says that this is an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being shown to the grand jury at a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

