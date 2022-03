CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a semi has closed I-64 East in Carter County at the Boyd County line.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Exit 179 (industrial Parkway) to Exit 181 (Coalton).

It’s unknown if there were any injures. The crash happened around 3 a.m.

Keep clicking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.